Rivals Liverpool and Manchester United clash in Premier League Tonight

Apr 19, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Rivals Liverpool and Manchester United clash in Premier League Tonight
Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in tonight’s Manchester United game away to Liverpool.

The Portuguese star is mourning the death of his baby son.

In a statement, United say “family is more important than everything”, while offering Ronaldo their full support.

Liverpool have the chance to move to the top of the Premier League tonight, and complete a double over Manchester United in the process.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford 5-nil earlier in the season.

But defender Virgil van Dijk tells Sky Sports News, that result doesn't have too much bearing on tonight.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says they're desperate to set the record straight with Liverpool, following a 5-nil Premier League defeat earlier in the season.

The England defender has described that match as one of the "lowest points" in his career - and feels their meeting tonight is a great chance to get their own back.

Sport

Kerry Golf News

Apr 19, 2022 16:04
