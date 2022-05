Legendary flat jockey Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86.

He passed away peacefully in Switzerland.

Piggott won the Epsom Derby a record nine times and rode over 5000 winners worldwide.

He had a formidable partnership with Irish trainer Vincent O'Brien and was associated with champion horses such as 'Nijinksky', 'Sir Ivor'. 'Alleged' and 'Royal Academy'.