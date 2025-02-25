Advertisement
Sport

Ringrose to attend independent disciplinary hearing following red card against Wales

Feb 25, 2025 11:36 By radiokerrysport
Ringrose to attend independent disciplinary hearing following red card against Wales
Share this article

Garry Ringrose will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Thursday following his red card against Wales last weekend.

The Ireland centre had an initial yellow card upgraded to a red after he made head-on-head contact with Ben Roberts.

It remains to be seen whether Ringrose will be suspended for the remainder of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, which includes games against France and Italy.

Advertisement

Dewi Lake has been called into the Wales squad for their remaining games in the Six Nations.

The Ospreys hooker captained his country on their tour of Australia last summer before suffering a bicep injury that required surgery.

He's ahead of schedule in his recovery though, and could now feature against Scotland and England.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Republic of Ireland midfielder to join Hibernian
Advertisement
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Republic of Ireland midfielder to join Hibernian
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Aaron Hill out of World Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus