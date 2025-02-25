Ringrose to attend independent disciplinary hearing following red card against Wales

Garry Ringrose will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Thursday following his red card against Wales last weekend.

The Ireland centre had an initial yellow card upgraded to a red after he made head-on-head contact with Ben Roberts.

It remains to be seen whether Ringrose will be suspended for the remainder of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, which includes games against France and Italy.

Dewi Lake has been called into the Wales squad for their remaining games in the Six Nations.

The Ospreys hooker captained his country on their tour of Australia last summer before suffering a bicep injury that required surgery.

He's ahead of schedule in his recovery though, and could now feature against Scotland and England.