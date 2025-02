Garry Ringrose is the latest player to sign a new central contract with the IRFU.

The centre will remain with Ireland and Leinster until the end of the 2027/28 season after signing a three-year deal.

The two-time Grand Slam winner has won 65 Test caps in green since making his debut in November 2016

Four days after earning his 58th cap - Tadhg Beirne has signed a new two-year central contract to remain with Ireland and Munster until 2027.