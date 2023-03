Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson are out of Ireland's final match in this year's Six Nations campaign.

The IRFU say that Ringrose is 'doing well' after a head knock during the win against Scotland while Henderson will undergo surgery on a fractured forearm.

Calean Doris' hip complaint and shoulder injuries picked up by Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher will be managed this week.

Uncapped duo Ross Molony and Tom Stewart have been called up as cover for lock and hooker respectively.