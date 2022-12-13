Richarlison set for month out

Tottenham forward Richarlison reportedly faces up to a month out after picking up a hamstring injury at the World Cup.

He went off late on in Brazil's quarter-final exit to Croatia last Friday.

Richarlison - who's undergoing scans - returned to Spurs training earlier this week.

Meanwhile, a Spanish court has has acquitted Neymar in a fraud and corruption case over his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

The suit had been brought by Brazilian investment firm DIS, the owner of 40% of the rights to the PSG star when he was at Santos.

They argued they'd lost out on a cut from the transfer because its true value was understated.