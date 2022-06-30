Advertisement
Sport

Richarlison leaves Everton for Spurs

Jun 30, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton for 50 million pounds plus add ons.

The 25 year old will move to North London provided he passes a medical.

