Advertisement
Sport

Richarlison double gives Brazil win; Wales and England play today

Nov 25, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Richarlison double gives Brazil win; Wales and England play today Richarlison double gives Brazil win; Wales and England play today
Share this article

Richarlison stole the headlines last night as Brazil got their World Cup campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Serbia.

The Tottenham forward scored twice, including a brilliant overhead kick in the Group G clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo says his chapter with Manchester United is "closed".

Advertisement

He held a press conference for just over two minutes after Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in Qatar yesterday.

Ronaldo - who became the first man to score at five different men's World Cup finals during the match - shook his head as soon as United were mentioned by a reporter.

Today, Wales will once again go in search of their first win in Group B.

Advertisement

They take on Iran from 10 o'clock Irish time this morning.

Elsewhere in Group B, England will look to build upon their impressive start when they play the USA from 7 o'clock this evening.

In Group A, hosts Qatar face Senegal at 1pm, while the Netherlands and Ecuador meet at 4.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus