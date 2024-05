Rhys Ruddock is to retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 33 year old has made 228 appearances for Leinster and was capped 27 times by Ireland.

He made his debut for the province in 2009 and played for Ireland at two World Cups.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Duffy is to join Richie Murphy's coaching staff at Ulster.

He previously assisted Murphy with the Irish Under 20s team.