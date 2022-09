The Republic of Ireland must now turn their attention to Tuesday and make the best out of their Nations League experience.

That's according to manager Stephen Kenny as his side look to recover from their disappointing loss to Scotland last night.

The team had aimed to win the group before a ball was kicked but need at least a draw to ensure they are not relegated to League C.

Radio Kerry's Soccer Correspondent, Padraig Harnett, has been speaking to John Drummey.