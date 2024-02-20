Review of All-Ireland Schools League Finals day one

The opening day of the All-Ireland Schools League Finals produced some scintillating basketball and nailbiting deciders, none more so than Mercy College Sligo’s 50-46 triumph over St. Joseph’s Spanish Point SS in the Under 19C Girls showpiece that was decided only after triple overtime.

St. Clare’s, Ballyjamesduff also survived a huge test from Coláiste Ráithín to secure the Under 19C Boys title on a scoreline of 69-63, while Hartstown CS won out 73-44 against St. Peter’s College, Wexford in the Under 16C Boys decider and St. Oliver’s CC captured the Under 16C Girls prize following their 43-13 victory over Ardee CS.