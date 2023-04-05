Results from the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 was won by Fortune Sydney owned by Michael Keane of Knocknagoshel and trained in Castleisland by James O'Regan. Leading from the first bend he held off Callaway Doug to win by 3 lengths in a time of 29.11 at a price of 5/2.

It was the first leg of a double for Ballylongford owner Michael Bourke when Gleneffy Dan came in as a reserve to win race 2. Quickest away from traps the 5/2 shot was always in the lead to beat the stong finsihing Millridge Hugo by one length in a time of 29.52.

Advertisement

Race 3 went to Riverfield Rose for Eddie Costello from Ballybunion. Leading from trap rise she drew clear down the back straight to finish 6 and a half lengths up on Caoimhes Friend in 29.90 at a price of 10/1.

The second leg of Michael Bourke's double cam in Race 4 with Gleneffy King. Taking up the lead at the secon bend he stayed on well to beat Villa Green by 8 lengths in 29.14 at a price of 2/1.

The fifth race was won by Tanvalley Rose for Michael Carroll of Tralee. Priced at 7/4 joint favourite sh led from the first bend beating Coom Ruadh by one length in a time of 29.73.

Advertisement

Lets Get Cracking for Michael Sanclon of Feohanagh, Co Limerick won Race 6. Moving to the front coming into the final bend he pulled away to beat Callaway Links by 2 lenghts in 29.79 at a price of 5/1.

Joint owners Aidan O'Sullivan and Eoghan O'Connor won Race 7 with Portmagee AllStar. Trained in Gneeveguilla by Ray Fleming the 7/4 joint favourite ran on to take the lead at the last bend for a three quarter length win over Capetown in a time of 29.27.

Spiritual Lady for John O'Shea of Causeway was the 8th race winner. In the lead from the second bend she held on to beat Quivers Buzz by three quarters of a length in 30.02 at a price of 5/2.

Advertisement

Race 9 was won by Baltovin Brennan for joint owners Thomas and Johnny Regan rom Ardfert. The early paced 6/4 favourite led from the second bend to beat Headleys Susie by two and a half lengths in a time of 29.54.

The final race on the card was won by joint owners David Carey and Mike Shine from Listowel with Kool Kemzo. Leading from the first bend he beat Millridge Maisey in 29.27 at a price of 7/4.

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium this Friday night with an eleven race card featuring the semi finals of the John & Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial. First race of at 6.53 pm.