Advertisement
Sport

Results From Sunday

Sep 19, 2022 11:09 By radiokerrysport
Results From Sunday Results From Sunday
Share this article

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League Division 1 Shield Final Result.

Tarbert 5. 08 St.Senans 4 .09

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition on Sunday 18th Sept.

Advertisement

Div 1B

Austin Stacks B 3-04(13) John Mitchels B. 2-14(20)

Div. 2
An Ghaeltacht 1-11(14) Ardfert. 2-09(15)

Advertisement

----------------------------

At the recent a CCC meeting of the Tralee/ St Brendan's Boards the draw was made for the Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Championship. The format for this year's Championship is Changed from previous years. 2 clubs are to be seeded straight to the Semi Final. These 2 clubs are Austin Stacks and Kerins O Rahilly's. The remaining 6 will contest Round 1.

The Draw is and first name team has home advantage. It is Knock-out competition.

Advertisement

Ballymac v Churchill,

Ardfert v John Mitchels,

Na Gaeil v St Pat's

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus