Results From Sunday

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League Division 1 Shield Final Result.

Tarbert 5. 08 St.Senans 4 .09

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition on Sunday 18th Sept.

Advertisement

Div 1B

Austin Stacks B 3-04(13) John Mitchels B. 2-14(20)

Div. 2

An Ghaeltacht 1-11(14) Ardfert. 2-09(15)

Advertisement

----------------------------

At the recent a CCC meeting of the Tralee/ St Brendan's Boards the draw was made for the Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Championship. The format for this year's Championship is Changed from previous years. 2 clubs are to be seeded straight to the Semi Final. These 2 clubs are Austin Stacks and Kerins O Rahilly's. The remaining 6 will contest Round 1.

The Draw is and first name team has home advantage. It is Knock-out competition.

Advertisement

Ballymac v Churchill,

Ardfert v John Mitchels,

Na Gaeil v St Pat's