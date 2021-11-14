Advertisement
Republic of Ireland's World Cup Qualifying campaign comes to a close tonight

Nov 14, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland's FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign comes to a close tonight.

Stephen Kenny's side are away to Luxembourg and will want to finish on a high even though they can't make next year's tournament.

Andrew Omobamidele missed the draw with Portugal in Dublin during the week through injury.

He has travelled with the squad though and Kenny says he should be ok to play

Kick-off at the Stade de Luxembourg is at 7.45.

At the same time in Ireland's group Portugal host Serbia.

