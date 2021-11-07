Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifying preview

Attention turns to World Cup qualifying after this weekend, with Republic of Ireland set for a double header in the week ahead.
First up it’s Portugal, followed by a trip to Luxembourg.
Our soccer correspondent Padraig Harnett
Advertisement
Attention turns to World Cup qualifying after this weekend, with Republic of Ireland set for a double header in the week ahead.
First up it’s Portugal, followed by a trip to Luxembourg.
Our soccer correspondent Padraig Harnett
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus