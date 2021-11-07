Advertisement
Sport

Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifying preview

Nov 7, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifying preview Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifying preview
Share this article

Attention turns to World Cup qualifying after this weekend, with Republic of Ireland set for a double header in the week ahead.

First up it’s Portugal, followed by a trip to Luxembourg.

Our soccer correspondent Padraig Harnett

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus