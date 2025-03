The Republic of Ireland step up preparations today for Thursday's UEFA Nations League play-off first leg away to Bulgaria.

Matt Doherty was left out of October's international squad due to a perceived lack of games for his club plus some less than impressive performances in a green shirt.

The Dubliner was not happy being left out of that squad, and felt he was disrespected by the manager Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Doherty insists it is all water under the bridge now