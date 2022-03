The Republic of Ireland will be a host country for Euro 2028 along with England, Scotland and Wales with no other bids set to be lodged by tomorrow's deadline.

An announcement by UEFA could come next month.

The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park are slated to host games, with the tournament likely to be expanded to 32 teams.

Northern Ireland's participation as a host country is dependent on the redevelopment of Casement Park, with Windsor Park falling below capacity critieria.