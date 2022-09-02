Republic of Ireland secure place in World Cup playoffs

The Republic of Ireland secured a place in October's World Cup playoffs last night.

Lily Agg's header nine minutes after the break gave Vera Pauw's side a 1-nil win over Finland at Tallaght Stadium to secure second spot in Group A.

Only two places at next year's finals are guaranteed for the nine teams who enter the playoffs, with a third facing an inter-confederation game in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Ireland's route will only be known after Tuesday's game away to Slovakia.

Agg says the players are not getting carried away with work still to be done