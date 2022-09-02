Advertisement
Sport

Republic of Ireland secure place in World Cup playoffs

Sep 2, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland secure place in World Cup playoffs Republic of Ireland secure place in World Cup playoffs
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland secured a place in October's World Cup playoffs last night.

Lily Agg's header nine minutes after the break gave Vera Pauw's side a 1-nil win over Finland at Tallaght Stadium to secure second spot in Group A.

Only two places at next year's finals are guaranteed for the nine teams who enter the playoffs, with a third facing an inter-confederation game in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Ireland's route will only be known after Tuesday's game away to Slovakia.

Agg says the players are not getting carried away with work still to be done

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus