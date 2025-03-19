Republic of Ireland Prepare for Crucial Nations League Playoff

The Republic of Ireland begin their two-leg Nations League Playoff against Bulgaria tomorrow evening in Plovdiv, with the return leg at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has emphasized the importance of avoiding relegation to Nations League C, as he prepares to give new players a chance to prove themselves.



Among those hoping for their first caps across the two legs are QPR’s Jimmy Dunne and Watford duo James Abankwah and Rocco Vata.

Meanwhile, defender Nathan Collins believes this is the perfect opportunity for the squad to rebuild confidence after their 5-0 defeat to England at Wembley.



The losing team from this tie will be relegated to Nations League C.