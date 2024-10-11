Advertisement
Sport

Republic of Ireland have first win of Nations League

Oct 11, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland have first win of Nations League
The Republic of Ireland have their first win of the Nations League campaign.

A late goal from Robbie Brady helped the Boys in Green beat Finland by two goals to one in Helsinki last night.

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson was pleased with the character shown by his players after falling behind in the first half

Next up for Ireland is a meeting with Greece on Sunday evening.

The Greeks enjoyed a surprise 2-1 win over England at Wembley last night.

==

The Ireland under-21s can take a big step towards qualifying for next year's European Championships tonight.

Jim Crawford's side face Norway at Turner's Cross, where kick off is at 7pm.

Ireland start the night in second in the table and play leaders Italy in their final qualifier next Tuesday.

