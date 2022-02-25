Advertisement
Republic of Ireland game away to Ukraine set to be played at neutral venue

Feb 25, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland game away to Ukraine set to be played at neutral venue
The Republic of Ireland’s Nations League game away to Ukraine looks set to be played at a neutral venue.

UEFA’s executive committee decided today that all Russian and Ukrainian teams playing in European competition will have to move their home games.

Ireland were due to travel to Lviv on June 14th, ten days after Ukraine visit Dublin.

St. Petersburg was also stripped of the Champions League final, and moved to Paris instead.

Manchester United today ended their sponsorship deal with Aeroflot.

The Russian airline is barred from operating in the UK following sanctions imposed by the British government.

United stopped short of condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however.

