Sport

Republic of Ireland eliminated from European Championships

Jul 21, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland eliminated from European Championships
The Republic of Ireland have been eliminated from the European Women's under-19 Championships this afternoon.

Dave Connell's side suffered a 2 nil defeat to the Netherlands in Lithuania.

