Republic of Ireland close out Women's Nations League campaign tonight

Dec 5, 2023 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland close out Women's Nations League campaign tonight
The Republic of Ireland close out their Women's Nations League campaign with a trip to Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland this evening.

Ireland have already won the group, with five wins from five to date, including a 3-nil victory when the sides met at the Aviva Stadium in September.

Northern Ireland enjoyed a 4-nil win at Albania on Friday night and can secure a second place finish if they defeat their neighbours in the 6pm kick-off in Belfast.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe says their recent good run of results means that targets have risen for the squad:

