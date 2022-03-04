Advertisement
Sport

Republic Of Ireland call up for Kerry player

Mar 4, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's Laura Falvey has been called up to the Republic Of Ireland U15s squad.

The Abbeydorney resident plays for the Listowel Celtic U14 and U16 teams.

She is also part of the Kerry 14s Gaynor Cup side.

