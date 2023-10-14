Advertisement
Sport

Republic of Ireland beaten by Greece

Oct 14, 2023 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland beaten by Greece
Last night was another to forget for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side.

They lost 2-nil to Greece at the Aviva to see any slim hopes of qualification for Euro 2024 finally snuffed out.

Ireland are second bottom in Group B, with their win at home to Gibraltar the only points to their name.

They’ll face the same opposition in Faro on Monday.

Last night’s win lifted Greece above the Netherlands to second in the group.

The Dutch were beaten 2-1 by France in Amsterdam, a result that saw France qualify with two games to spare.

