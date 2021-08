Liam Cahill has reportedly been approached regarding the Tipperary hurling manager’s job.

The position is vacant after Liam Sheedy announced his retirement last week.

Cahill is at the end of a two-year term in charge of Waterford, and has held discussions about a potential extension.

He led his native Tipp to All Ireland success at minor and under-20 level.

Two-time All Ireland winner with Tipperary Paddy Stapleton believes Cahill is the ideal candidate.