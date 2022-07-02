Advertisement
Report that Ronaldo could be poised to leave United

Jul 2, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Report that Ronaldo could be poised to leave United
Cristiano Ronaldo could be poised to leave Manchester United this summer.

The Times reports the 37-year-old has requested he be allowed depart Old Trafford, if they receive a satisfactory offer.

Everton have completed the signing of James Tarkowski on a free transfer.

The central defender's joined on a four-year contract having left Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.

He's Frank Lampard's first signing of the summer.

Gavin Kilkenny has completed his move to Stoke.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international joins on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

