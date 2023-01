The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee has ordered a replay of the All-Ireland club football final.

It comes following a hearing last night involving representatives from Glen and Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilmacud won the original fixture by two points on the weekend before last - but had 16 active players on the field in the closing stages of the game.

The Dublin champions now have three days to appeal the CCCC's decision if they wish to do so.