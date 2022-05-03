Advertisement
Sport

Rematch between Taylor and Serrano being planned for Croke Park in October

May 3, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
A rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is being planned for Croke Park in October.

That's according to the Independent-dot-i-e which reports that Taylor's manager Brian Peters is back in Ireland working on the project.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing the project but the key issue is getting streaming network DAZN to agree with their financial backing crucial in making the fight viable.

Taylor beat Serrano in New York on Saturday night to retain the undisputed lightweight championship.

