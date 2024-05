Reigning champions Dublin set out on their All-Ireland group stage campaign today.

Dessie Farrell's side take on Roscommon at Croke Park, where throw-in is at 5pm.

Inniskeen hosts the meeting of Louth and Meath from half five, while there's a 6pm start for Armagh versus Westmeath at the Athletic Grounds.

Donegal and Tyrone renew their rivalry at 7.15pm in Ballybofey.