Registration open for Women’s Mini Marathon

The 2025 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, the largest all-female event of its kind in the world, is now officially open for registration. A group of inspiring Irish women came together today in Dublin to officially launch the 2025 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. The 10km event, now in its 43rd year, will take place on Sunday June 1st at 12:30pm. Over 28,000 women are expected to participate this year and the event is open to all those who wish to walk, jog or run the 10km route through Dublin City Centre.

Broadcaster and presenter Katja Mia, businesswoman Aimee Connolly, health and fitness coach Nathalie Lennon and content creator Clóda Scanlon are Vhi ambassadors for this year’s event. They are encouraging women of all fitness abilities across the country to join them on the 1st June for what promises to be an inspiring and uplifting day and be part of something big!

Vhi are long standing title sponsors of this incredible event, continuing to champion the importance of women’s health, fitness and overall well-being through this partnership. To mark the launch of this year’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, Vhi commissioned research with 500 female runners to highlight the powerful impact that running and walking habits can have on women’s physical and mental well-being. The key findings reveal:

• 75% of women walk or run to improve their physical health

• 69% cite mental health benefits as a primary motivator to run

• 74% of women report that running boosts their overall mood

• 59% say running helps them sleep better

• 55% say running helps manage stress

Further insights show that

• 82% of women find running or walking helps them manage and combat menstrual symptoms

• 66% of women experiencing perimenopause or menopause report that exercise helps alleviate their symptoms.

• 38% of women who have given birth found running or walking helped significantly with postnatal recovery

• More than half believe that signing up for a mass participation event like the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon would help them stay motivated in achieving their fitness goals

These statistics show the critical role that movement plays in women’s overall health. Between now and June 1st, participants can access training plans ranging from walkers, joggers to runners along with healthy and nutritious recipes developed by Vhi ambassador Nathalie Lennon by visiting vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or following @VhiWMM on all social platforms.

Participants can also access certified training and health tips from Vhi health experts on Vhi Verified at vhi.ie/blog.

You can follow all of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon ambassadors on their 12-week journey to Race Day on June 1st via their social media channels below:

• Katja Mia - @katja_miaa

• Aimee Connolly - @aimeeconnolly_com

• Nathalie Lennon - @nathalielennon_

• Clóda Scanlon - @clodascanlon

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Every participant will receive a Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon finishers medal, and can opt in at registration to receive a Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon t-shirt. Register now and don’t miss out!

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain: “The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is a truly iconic event that brings incredible energy and vibrancy to the streets of Dublin every year. It’s a celebration of community, determination, and the power of women coming together to achieve something remarkable. I am delighted to support this year’s theme, ‘Championing Womankind,’ and look forward to seeing Dublin come alive with sisterhood and energy on event day.”

David O'Leary, General Manager of the Women's Mini Marathon: “The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is an iconic event with an incredible 43-year legacy of empowering and inspiring women across Ireland. Our partnership with Vhi has been exceptional in helping us create an experience that is not only about personal achievement but also about having fun and celebrating together. This year’s theme, ‘Championing Womankind,’ is about honouring every woman’s journey - from elite athletes to those taking on the challenge for the first time. It’s a day of fun, community, celebration, shared accomplishment, and making a difference. We can’t wait to see women championing each other on June 1st.”

Brighid Smyth, Head of Corporate Communications in Vhi: ‘Vhi have partnered with the Women’s Mini Marathon for 11 years now and we are committed to promoting women’s health and well-being. The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is more than a race; it’s for every woman and it’s a movement that brings women together in support of each other and their communities. It has been fantastic to see so many young women in particular taking part in recent years and making health and wellness a priority in their lives. Our latest research confirms that participating not only improves fitness but it’s really motivational and improves your overall physical and mental wellbeing.”

Katja Mia, broadcaster and Vhi ambassador said, ‘I’m so proud to be a Vhi ambassador again for Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon 2025. The atmosphere last year was incredible and this event is about more than just running—it’s about community, strength, and supporting one another. It's exciting to be part of a brilliant group of ambassadors for this year’s event. We’ll all be sharing our 12-week journey to race day and hopefully providing some inspiration and motivation along the way. Whether you're walking, jogging, or running, every step makes a difference. I encourage everyone to get involved and experience the amazing atmosphere on the day!”

