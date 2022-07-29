Advertisement
Sport

Ref appointed for Camogie final; mayo hurling manager steps down

Jul 29, 2022 18:07 By radiokerrysport
Ref appointed for Camogie final; mayo hurling manager steps down Ref appointed for Camogie final; mayo hurling manager steps down
Share this article

Ray Kelly will referee next week’s All Ireland Senior Camogie final.

The meeting of Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park will be the Kildare official’s third senior final.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s Gavin Donegan will referee the Intermediate final clash of Cork and Galway.

Advertisement

And Tipperary’s Mike Ryan will oversee the Junior Final which pits Antrim against Armagh.

=====

Derek Walsh has stepped down as Mayo senior hurling manager after four years in charge.

Advertisement

He guided them to last year’s Nicky Rackard Cup, while this year they reached the final of the Christy Ring

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus