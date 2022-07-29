Ref appointed for Camogie final; mayo hurling manager steps down

Ray Kelly will referee next week’s All Ireland Senior Camogie final.

The meeting of Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park will be the Kildare official’s third senior final.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s Gavin Donegan will referee the Intermediate final clash of Cork and Galway.

Advertisement

And Tipperary’s Mike Ryan will oversee the Junior Final which pits Antrim against Armagh.

=====

Derek Walsh has stepped down as Mayo senior hurling manager after four years in charge.

Advertisement

He guided them to last year’s Nicky Rackard Cup, while this year they reached the final of the Christy Ring