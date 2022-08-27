Record win for Liverpool as Man City come from 2 down

The final Premier League game of the day is underway with Arsenal hosting London neighbours Fulham.

Coming into the game the Gunners are the only side left with a 100% record this season.

It's scoreless after just over 15 minutes of play.

Advertisement

The Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy is on the bench for the visitors at the Emirates.

Elsewhere Liverpool got their first win of the new season today and it was a stunning one.

They beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield, equalling the Premier League record.

Advertisement

Champions Manchester City meanwhile came from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad.

10 men Chelsea hung on to beat Leicester City 2-1at Stamford Bridge where Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half for two yellow cards.

Brighton enjoyed a 1-0 win over Leeds at the Amex to continue their impressive start and it finished up 1-1 between Brentford and Everton in London.

Advertisement

Earlier on Manchester United recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time since February.

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal as they beat Southampton 1-0 in the lunchtime game.