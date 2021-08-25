Real Madrid Put In Offer For Mbappe

Paris Saint Germain are braced for an improved bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe.

The French giants have rejected an initial approach from Real of 160 million euro.

World cup winner Mbappe has just entered the final year of his contract, and has turned down a number of offers to extend his stay in Paris.

Elsewhere,

All of the big clubs won last night in the Carabao Cup second round.

Everton suffered the biggest wobble, with Moise Kean sent off in a 2-1 win away to Huddersfield.

Brentford came from behind to win 3-1 at home to Forest Green Rovers.

Former League of Ireland teenagers Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran made their Brighton debuts in a 2-nil win at Cardiff.

Aiden O'Brien hit a hat trick as Sunderland knocked out Blackpool by 3 goals to 2,

Norwich and Aston Villa both scored six without reply against Bournemouth and Barrow respectively.

Watford beat Crystal Palace by a goal to nil.

Jack Harrison scored twice as Leeds beat Crewe 3-nil.

And Wolves were 4-nil winners at Nottingham Forest, increasing the pressure on Forest boss Chris Hughton.

Four more Premier League sides are in action tonight.

Two of them meet at St. James's Park, where Newcastle take on Burnley.

Southampton make the trip to League Two Newport County.

And Arsenal face a tricky test away to Championship high fliers West Brom.