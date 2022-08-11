Advertisement
Real Madrid Are Super Cup Champions

Aug 11, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Real Madrid began their new season how they ended their last - collecting European silverware.

David Alaba and Karim Benzema found the net as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti says there's no striker in the world who compares to Karim Benzema.

The France international became the club's second highest goalscorer in a 2-nil victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki

Benzema now has 324 goals for Real.

Ancelotti says he's in a class of his own.

