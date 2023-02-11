Advertisement
Real Madrid aim for Club World Cup glory

Feb 11, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Real Madrid aim for Club World Cup glory
European champions Real Madrid attempt to win the Club World Cup this evening.

The Spanish giants face Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in the final in Morocco.

Chelsea are the current holders of the trophy.

