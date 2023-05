Real Madrid and Manchester City's Champions League semi-final is delicately poised after last night's first leg in Spain.

It finished 1-1 at the Bernabeu.

Kevin de Bruyne's superb strike midway through the second half for City cancelled out Vinicius Junior's first-half opener.

The second leg is at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.

City boss Pep Guardiola says it's all to play for.