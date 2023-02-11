Reaction from the big races at Warwick as Cheltenham festival hopes win

Trainer Nicky Henderson saddled the winner of the 2 feature races at Warwick.

Theatre Glory justified her odds on price by taking the listed mares hurdle race by 11 lengths.

Her task was made slightly easier after Love Envoi was a non runner and as Jockey Nico de Boinville told Racing TV's Nick Luck it was a thoroughly deserved victory

Reporting, Nico de Boinville

The second success was with Jonbon who maintained who had to work much harder than expected by his sole rival Calico in winning the Kingmaker chase.

Jockey Aidan Coleman was pleased with the win which he believes will put him spot on for the Arkle trophy at next month's Cheltenham festival.

Nick Luck speaks with Aidan.