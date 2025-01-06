Razldazl Edward crowned Gold Collar champion

The Dolores Ruth trained Razldazl Edward was crowned the 2024 Gold Collar champion at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night winning €4,000 for his connections.

This son of Ballymac Best - Boylesportstwink was sublime over the 550 yards trip as he raced to victory in a time of 29.78 (track rated .20 spots slow). He won comfortably by seven and a half lengths with the Rory McConnell trained/owned Snowy April running on for second place.

Dolores Ruth confirmed in a post-race interview that the Gold Collar was a stepping stone for Razldazl Edward with the main target being the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick which is due to start on the 22nd of March.

Southwind Wild won his Dublin debut in facile fashion for trainer Michael Corr and is a greyhound to keep an eye on for 2025. This son of Dorotas Wildcat – Mucky Harbour made all from trap four over the 350 yards trip clocking 18.63 for owner David Manning. That was just his second race. He won his debut at Dundalk in 21.23 over 400 yards so he looks a future star.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “Razldazl Edward was a fantastic winner of the 2024 Gold Collar at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night. Congratulations to Dolores Ruth and we look forward to seeing Edward and some of his kennelmates running in the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick.”