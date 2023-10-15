Advertisement
Rathmore victorious in Munster Championship

Oct 15, 2023 15:47 By radiokerrysport
Rathmore victorious in Munster Championship
Rathmore Ladies Munster Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final.

They won 5-9 to 1-11 away to Milltown/Malbay.

Rathmore conceded an opening minute goal but recovered and were level by the 6th minute at 1-2 apiece. Danielle O'Leary it was who goaled for the Kerry champions and she repeated the dose in the 9th minute. Rathmore were in front by 2-2 to 1-2 and doubled the lead with an 11th minute Sinead Warren goal. Rathmore were in the ascendancy and they grabbed a fourth goal through Aoife O'Callaghan. They led at half time by 4-3 to 1-5.

Danielle O'Leary made it a hat trick of goals 7 minutes into the second half to make it 5-3 to 1-9. Rathmore were 9 up with 10 minutes to go; 5-6 to 1-9; and went on to record a ten point victory.

