Rathmore v St Mogues - Preview

Rathmore take on St Mogues Fethard of Wexford in the All Ireland Intermediate Semi Final next Saturday at 2 o Clock in Pairc Ui Rinn
Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan
St Mogues Manager Charlie Walsh
