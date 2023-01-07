Rathmore reach All-Ireland decider

Rathmore have booked their place in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship final.

In the last four they've beaten St. Mogues Fethard, Wexford 2-16 to 1-10 at Páirc Ui Rinn, Cork to progress to the final in Croke Park at 3.30 on Sunday January 15th.

It took 8 minutes for the first score to arrive as Mark Ryan put over for Rathmore. Shane Ryan then fisted home to put Rathmre 4 ahead, a lead which soon increased to 1-2 to 0-0 with 12 minutes gone. Fethard had 6 wides by the 16 minute mark whereas Rathmore continued to add to their total; a Brendan O'Keeffe point and a John Moynihan goal pshing them 9 clear at 2-3 to no score. Fethard finally got on the mark with a 22nd minute point and they ate into the Rathmore lead for the remainder of the opening period. At half-time it was Rathmore 2-5 Fethard 1-4.

Rathmore had 2 of the first 3 points of the second half and they remained out of reach. Approaching the 3/4 stage Rathmore led by 2-11 to 1-7. Fethard never got close enough on the scoreboard to trouble Rathmore but will certainly rue the multiple wides on the day.

In the othre semi-final it finished Dunmore MacHales, Galway 1-9 Galbally Pearses, Tyrone 4-4.