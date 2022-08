Rathmore are the first side to book their place in the Intermediate semi finals

They overcame the challenge of Laune Rangers by just a single point, winning 3-11 to 1-16

Meanwhile, St Marys and Ballydongohue have retained their Intermediate status for 2023. St Marys saw off neighbours Dromid Pearses 1-13 to 1-11 while Ballydonoghue enjoyed a 1-12 to 2-7 win over Glenbeigh-Glencar.

Dromid will take on Glenbeigh Glencar with the loser being relegated to Junior Premier.