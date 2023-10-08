Rathmore LGFA took the honours in the Bon Secours Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship final.
Scartaglin LGFA Squad Photo ahead of the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate County Championship | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement
Rathmore LGFA and Scartaglin LGFA march ahead of the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement
Rathmore LGFA and Scartaglin LGFA march ahead of the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Rathmore LGFA captain Caroline Reen and Scartaglin LGFA captain Aoife Dunlea with referee Maurice Murphy ahead of the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement
They defeated Scartaglin LGFA 1-12 to 13 points.
Tim Moynihan reports
Advertisement
Rathmore LGFA's Danielle O'Leary in action against Scartaglin LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement
Rathmore's Katie Mahony in action against Scartaglin LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Scartaglin LGFA's Aoife Dunlea in action against Rathmore LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Rathmore's Mary Collins in action against Scartaglin LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Rathmore's Sinead Warren in action against Scartaglin LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Rathmore LGFA captain Caroline Reen celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Rathmore LGFA celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Rathmore LGFA celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Rathmore LGFA captain Caroline Reen celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Rathmore go to Milltown/Malbay this coming Sunday for a Munster 1/4 final tie.