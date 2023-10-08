Advertisement
Sport

County Intermediate honours for Rathmore

Oct 8, 2023 16:16 By radiokerrysport
County Intermediate honours for Rathmore
Rathmore LGFA celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final
Rathmore LGFA took the honours in the Bon Secours Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship final.

Scartaglin LGFA Squad Photo ahead of the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate County Championship
Rathmore LGFA and Scartaglin LGFA march ahead of the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore LGFA and Scartaglin LGFA march ahead of the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore LGFA captain Caroline Reen and Scartaglin LGFA captain Aoife Dunlea with referee Maurice Murphy ahead of the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final
They defeated Scartaglin LGFA 1-12 to 13 points.

Tim Moynihan reports

Rathmore LGFA's Danielle O'Leary in action against Scartaglin LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore's Katie Mahony in action against Scartaglin LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Scartaglin LGFA's Aoife Dunlea in action against Rathmore LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore's Mary Collins in action against Scartaglin LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore's Sinead Warren in action against Scartaglin LGFA in the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore LGFA captain Caroline Reen celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore LGFA celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore LGFA celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore LGFA captain Caroline Reen celebrates winning the Bons Secours Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore go to Milltown/Malbay this coming Sunday for a Munster 1/4 final tie.

