Meanwhile the semi finalists for the County Junior Hurling Championship were confirmed last evening.

St Brendans C beat Tralee Parnells 1-15 to 1-11 while Rathmore, who are playing at this level for the first time, beat Kenmare B 2-17 to 0-6.

Dr Crokes B and Duagh beat St Pats and Ballyheigue respectively on Saturday.

Fixture details for the Under 21 Final and the Junior Semi Finals are expected to be announced tonight.