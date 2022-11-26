Rathmore and Fossa looking to make Munster finals

Two Kerry teams can today book places in AIB Munster Club Football Championship finals

In the last four of the Intermediate Rathmore take on Kanturk at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Fossa’s Junior semi-final is away to Castlemahon of Limerick. That game is sold out. Supporters without a ticket, including Under 16s, are asked not to travel as there will be no tickets available at the venue.

Both matches are at 1 o’clock.

The other semi-final in both grades are also on at 1 today.

In the Intermediate Ballina of Tipperary face Na Piarsaigh from Limerick.

In the Junior Kilmurry from Cork go up against Thurles Sarsfields of Tipperary.