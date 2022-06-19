Ras victory goes to Feely; Kerry review

Todays’ final stage 5 of the 2022 edition of an Rás took the riders take on a 135.3km route from Kinnegad to Blackrock, Dundalk. After 96km of racing, the race took in 4 laps of a testing technical finishing circuit of just under 10km in length.

In spectacular race around Blackrock this afternoon, an adrenaline fueled and furiously fast final approach to the line for final stage honors of the 67th edition of an Rás Tailteann, saw Kevin McCambridge of Team Trinity Racing run out todays FBD Insurance sponsored stage winner from Matthew Teggart of Team Ireland in 2nd and with Matteo Cigala of Carlow Dan Morrissey again making the podium in 3rd place.

Matteo Cigala also pocketed the Bective Stud sponsored County rider stage jersey and the Festina watch sponsored, daily county rider prize for his efforts.

In the overall, Roscommon man Daire Feeley of the Cork - All Human Velo Revolution Team ran out an impressive winner retaining his yellow jersey of overall leader and his advantage of 51 seconds over second placed Louis David Sutton of Team Spain Brocar Ale. Adam Ward of Team Ireland rounded out the final podium in third place 1’06 in arrears.

Kerry riders final placings

Cormac Daly 20th

Conor Kissane 37th

Richard Maes 51st

Cathal Moynihan 71st

Lorcan Daly 81st

John Brosnan 99th

John Breen reports