Advertisement
Sport

Ras Tailteann won by Jackson; O'Loughlin best of Kerry riders

May 27, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrysport
Ras Tailteann won by Jackson; O'Loughlin best of Kerry riders
PRESS RELEASE…NO REPRODUCTION FEE…. Rás Tailteann 2024. Stage 3 MAynooth - Bective 26/5/2024 Tim Shoreman wins todays stage Pic : Lorraine O’Sullivan
Share this article

Patrick O'Loughlin finished best of the Kerry riders at Ras Tailteann.

7th on the final stage yesterday, he ended the week in 23rd.

Logan Maclean was 29th overall, Frank Doherty 106th and Shane Spellman 117th.

Advertisement

O'Loughlin placed 3rd in the Irish county rider category, he was 6th Under 23 rider and 9th in the points category.

Mcclean was 4th in the mountains competition and Doherty 9th in the A2 rider section.

Kerry took 6th in the County/Provincial team category.

Advertisement

Dom Jackson took overall honours.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
First game of season at the Oyster Oval today
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man dies following alleged assault in North Kerry
First game of season at the Oyster Oval today
Ballyheigue victorious in Reserve Cup Final
Record number of new home commencements recorded in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus