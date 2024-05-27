Ras Tailteann won by Jackson; O'Loughlin best of Kerry riders

Patrick O'Loughlin finished best of the Kerry riders at Ras Tailteann.

7th on the final stage yesterday, he ended the week in 23rd.

Logan Maclean was 29th overall, Frank Doherty 106th and Shane Spellman 117th.

O'Loughlin placed 3rd in the Irish county rider category, he was 6th Under 23 rider and 9th in the points category.

Mcclean was 4th in the mountains competition and Doherty 9th in the A2 rider section.

Kerry took 6th in the County/Provincial team category.

Dom Jackson took overall honours.