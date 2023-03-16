Rás Tailteann 2023

Cáirde Rás Tailteann are delighted to announce that the entries for the 2023 Rás Tailteann will open today, Thursday, 16 March at 12PM and will remain open for 10 days until Sunday, 26 March at 12PM or until all allocated places have been filled, whichever is the earlier.

This window is only for Irish domestic club and county teams to enter. International teams will be given the opportunity to enter at a later date. The entry process will be facilitated on the Eventmaster platform and the link for entries will be posted on the Rás Tailteann Facebook/Twitter and also the Cycling Ireland calendar at 12PM on Thursday, 16 March.

Entire teams must be entered at the same time. The person completing the entry must have the following details before starting:

- Team name, team manager name and contact details, emergency contact name and details

- All riders name, DOB, licence number and UCI ID (all this information can be found on the

riders licence)

- Payment card

Teams are made up of five riders. The entry fee is €700 and Eventmaster apply a 6% booking charge, bringing total entry fee to €742. Amendments to teams after entering are permitted and should be sent to [email protected] For any further issues or concerns, contact Race Director, Ger on 0868192205 or [email protected] (email preferred).

Cáirde Rás Tailteann looks forward to welcoming all competitors to Navan on May 17th.