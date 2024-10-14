Rás na mBan Dates Announced for 2025

Rás na mBan race organisers have announced the dates for the 19th edition of the Irish stage race in 2025.

As has been the custom for many the years, Ireland's top international stage race will be a five-day event occupying its usual early Autumn slot of the first week of September ahead of both the World and European Road Championships.

Rás na mBan 2025 will start on Wednesday 3rd and run through to Sunday 7th of September.

The 2024 edition of the event featured riders from 13 nations representing 21 continental and club teams of five riders doing battle on the roads of Ireland's Ancient East around Kilkenny, Laois, and Wexford.

Teams travelled from across Europe and the USA, with riders hailing from as far away as New Zealand.

In announcing the 2025 race dates Race Director Valerie Considine said:

“We were delighted with the interest in the 2024 edition of the race and the calibre of teams who travelled to be part of it. The feedback from those who travelled has been overwhelmingly positive and that’s something we’re very proud of.

"We have completed our post event review and are already working on route details for next year. We're already significantly further ahead on event planning than this time last year and we look forward to welcoming old friends and new to Ireland next September.

"Continuity and consistency are key objectives for us in staging Rás na mBan and we hope that retaining the same dates and announcing early will be of benefit to teams in planning their season programmes."

TV Highlights of Rás na mBan 2024 can be viewed here:

https://www.rte.ie/player/movie/ras-na-mban-s1-e1/556484648050